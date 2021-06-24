Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ: NXGN), Vonage Holdings (NASDAQ: VG) and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on NextGen Healthcare (NXGN – Research Report), Vonage Holdings (VG – Research Report) and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE – Research Report).

NextGen Healthcare (NXGN)

In a report issued on June 21, George Hill from Deutsche Bank maintained a Hold rating on NextGen Healthcare, with a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $16.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Hill is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.6% and a 56.5% success rate. Hill covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as AmerisourceBergen, 1Life Healthcare, and Cardinal Health.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for NextGen Healthcare with a $20.50 average price target, a 23.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 21, Leerink Partners also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock.

Vonage Holdings (VG)

Colliers Securities analyst Catharine Trebnick reiterated a Buy rating on Vonage Holdings yesterday and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $14.99, close to its 52-week high of $15.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Trebnick is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.1% and a 59.4% success rate. Trebnick covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Ping Identity Holding, Palo Alto Networks, and CyberArk Software.

Vonage Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $16.57, a 10.0% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Raymond James analyst Simon Leopold maintained a Buy rating on Hewlett Packard Enterprise on June 22. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $14.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Leopold is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.5% and a 60.3% success rate. Leopold covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Applied Optoelectronics, and CommScope Holding.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Hewlett Packard Enterprise with a $16.46 average price target.

