Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: New Relic (NYSE: NEWR) and Everbridge (NASDAQ: EVBG)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on New Relic (NEWR – Research Report) and Everbridge (EVBG – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

New Relic (NEWR)

Robert W. Baird analyst Robert Oliver maintained a Buy rating on New Relic on April 6 and set a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $63.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Oliver is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 33.2% and a 79.9% success rate. Oliver covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Aspen Technology, Sprout Social, and PROS Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for New Relic with a $69.38 average price target, implying an 8.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 6, Needham also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $78.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Everbridge (EVBG)

In a report issued on April 6, William Power from Robert W. Baird reiterated a Buy rating on Everbridge, with a price target of $165.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $124.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Power is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 34.3% and a 69.1% success rate. Power covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Vonage Holdings, and Axon Enterprise.

Everbridge has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $170.71, which is a 32.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 6, Stephens also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $165.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.