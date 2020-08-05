August 5, 2020   Best Performing Analysts, Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: NeoPhotonics (NYSE: NPTN) and Liveperson (NASDAQ: LPSN)

By Ryan Adsit

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on NeoPhotonics (NPTNResearch Report) and Liveperson (LPSNResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

NeoPhotonics (NPTN)

Needham analyst Alex Henderson assigned a Buy rating to NeoPhotonics today and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $9.95, close to its 52-week high of $10.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Henderson is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 22.3% and a 62.1% success rate. Henderson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Applied Optoelectronics, and Forescout Technologies.

NeoPhotonics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.67.

Liveperson (LPSN)

In a report released today, Ryan MacDonald from Needham reiterated a Buy rating on Liveperson, with a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $46.22, close to its 52-week high of $47.65.

According to TipRanks.com, MacDonald is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 43.2% and a 80.3% success rate. MacDonald covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Verint Systems, ChannelAdvisor, and Coupa Software.

Liveperson has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $47.70, representing a 6.7% upside. In a report issued on July 29, B.Riley FBR also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $49.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

