Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: National Instruments (NASDAQ: NATI) and Dynatrace (NYSE: DT)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on National Instruments (NATI – Research Report) and Dynatrace (DT – Research Report).

National Instruments (NATI)

RBC Capital analyst Robert Muller maintained a Hold rating on National Instruments on August 13 and set a price target of $39.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $35.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Muller is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 26.2% and a 52.6% success rate. Muller covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Dell Technologies, and Juniper Networks.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for National Instruments with a $39.00 average price target, implying an 8.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 13, Goldman Sachs also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $38.00 price target.

Dynatrace (DT)

In a report issued on August 14, Matthew Hedberg from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Dynatrace, with a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $37.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Hedberg is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 25.4% and a 76.3% success rate. Hedberg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Ping Identity Holding, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

Dynatrace has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $48.50, a 28.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 30, JMP Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $50.00 price target.

