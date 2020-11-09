Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Moog (NYSE: MOG.A), Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ: VIAV) and Ion Geophysical (NYSE: IO)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Moog (MOG.A – Research Report), Viavi Solutions (VIAV – Research Report) and Ion Geophysical (IO – Research Report).

Moog (MOG.A)

In a report released yesterday, Kenneth Herbert from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Hold rating on Moog, with a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $65.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Herbert is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.3% and a 67.1% success rate. Herbert covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Rada Electronics Industries, and CPI Aerostructures.

Moog has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $70.00.

Viavi Solutions (VIAV)

Needham analyst Alex Henderson assigned a Buy rating to Viavi Solutions today and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $13.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Henderson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.3% and a 58.0% success rate. Henderson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, CrowdStrike Holdings, and CyberArk Software.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Viavi Solutions is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $16.79, implying a 23.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 6, B.Riley Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

Ion Geophysical (IO)

Oppenheimer analyst Colin Rusch assigned a Hold rating to Ion Geophysical today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.46, close to its 52-week low of $1.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Rusch is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 35.2% and a 58.0% success rate. Rusch covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as American Superconductor, SolarEdge Technologies, and Westport Fuel Systems.

Ion Geophysical has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $4.00.

