Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Monolithic Power (NASDAQ: MPWR) and PagerDuty (NYSE: PD)

By Carrie Williams

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Monolithic Power (MPWRResearch Report) and PagerDuty (PDResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Monolithic Power (MPWR)

In a report released today, Hans Mosesmann from Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a Buy rating on Monolithic Power, with a price target of $620.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $517.75, close to its 52-week high of $521.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Mosesmann is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 30.8% and a 72.5% success rate. Mosesmann covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Optoelectronics, Advanced Micro Devices, and Lattice Semiconductor.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Monolithic Power is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $512.88, a 1.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 10, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $525.00 price target.

PagerDuty (PD)

William Blair analyst Bhavan Suri maintained a Buy rating on PagerDuty today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $46.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Suri is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 30.3% and a 66.7% success rate. Suri covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings, Qualtrics International, and Sapiens International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for PagerDuty with a $57.33 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

