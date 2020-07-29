Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Monolithic Power (NASDAQ: MPWR) and Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Monolithic Power (MPWR – Research Report) and Juniper Networks (JNPR – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Monolithic Power (MPWR)

In a report released today, Quinn Bolton from Needham reiterated a Buy rating on Monolithic Power, with a price target of $275.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $247.48, close to its 52-week high of $255.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Bolton is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 30.5% and a 75.9% success rate. Bolton covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Advanced Energy Industries, and Ultra Clean Holdings.

Monolithic Power has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $276.86, a 9.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 14, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $290.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Juniper Networks (JNPR)

In a report released today, George Iwanyc from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Juniper Networks, with a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $24.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Iwanyc is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.5% and a 44.4% success rate. Iwanyc covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Ceragon Networks, and Cambium Networks.

Juniper Networks has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $24.70, representing a -1.5% downside. In a report issued on July 14, Wolfe Research also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $28.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.