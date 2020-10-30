October 30, 2020   Best Performing Analysts, Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Monolithic Power (NASDAQ: MPWR) and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL)

By Jason Carr

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Monolithic Power (MPWRResearch Report) and Apple (AAPLResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Monolithic Power (MPWR)

Oppenheimer analyst Rick Schafer maintained a Buy rating on Monolithic Power today and set a price target of $350.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $318.63, close to its 52-week high of $325.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Schafer is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 18.7% and a 76.9% success rate. Schafer covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Akoustis Technologies, and NXP Semiconductors.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Monolithic Power is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $306.67, a 0.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 15, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $350.00 price target.

Apple (AAPL)

In a report released today, Andrew Uerkwitz from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Apple, with a price target of $125.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $115.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Uerkwitz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.0% and a 61.9% success rate. Uerkwitz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sonim Technologies, Axon Enterprise, and Unity Software.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Apple with a $126.29 average price target, a 12.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 26, Atlantic Equities also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $150.00 price target.

