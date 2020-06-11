June 11, 2020   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB), T Mobile US (NASDAQ: TMUS) and Sonos (NASDAQ: SONO)

By Jason Carr

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on MongoDB (MDBResearch Report), T Mobile US (TMUSResearch Report) and Sonos (SONOResearch Report).

MongoDB (MDB)

In a report released today, Sanjit Singh from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on MongoDB, with a price target of $205.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $195.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Singh is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.0% and a 49.1% success rate. Singh covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Nuance Communications, Citrix Systems, and Nice-Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on MongoDB is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $233.90, representing a 16.0% upside. In a report issued on June 5, Monness also downgraded the stock to Hold.

T Mobile US (TMUS)

Wells Fargo analyst Jennifer Fritzsche maintained a Buy rating on T Mobile US today and set a price target of $120.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $104.25, close to its 52-week high of $106.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Fritzsche is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.4% and a 70.5% success rate. Fritzsche covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Frontier Communications, CenturyLink, and Switch.

Currently, the analyst consensus on T Mobile US is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $106.67, a 3.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 29, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $110.00 price target.

Sonos (SONO)

Morgan Stanley analyst Kathryn Huberty maintained a Buy rating on Sonos today and set a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $11.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Huberty is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.1% and a 61.1% success rate. Huberty covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as International Business Machines, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Dell Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Sonos with a $10.80 average price target.

