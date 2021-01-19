January 19, 2021   Best Performing Analysts, Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) and Intel (NASDAQ: INTC)

By Carrie Williams

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on MongoDB (MDBResearch Report) and Intel (INTCResearch Report).

MongoDB (MDB)

In a report released today, Jack Andrews from Needham reiterated a Buy rating on MongoDB, with a price target of $394.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $361.26, close to its 52-week high of $399.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Andrews is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 33.2% and a 71.8% success rate. Andrews covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as CommVault Systems, LiveRamp Holdings, and Pegasystems.

MongoDB has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $393.20, a 7.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 6, Macquarie also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $400.00 price target.

Intel (INTC)

In a report released today, Hans Mosesmann from Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a Sell rating on Intel, with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $57.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Mosesmann is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.9% and a 68.0% success rate. Mosesmann covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Texas Instruments, and Monolithic Power.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Intel with a $57.36 average price target, representing a -2.5% downside. In a report issued on January 13, Bernstein also maintained a Sell rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

