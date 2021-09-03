Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) and DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on MongoDB (MDB – Research Report) and DocuSign (DOCU – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

MongoDB (MDB)

In a report released today, Jack Andrews from Needham assigned a Buy rating to MongoDB, with a price target of $534.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $401.65, close to its 52-week high of $428.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Andrews is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.0% and a 68.1% success rate. Andrews covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as LiveRamp Holdings, CommVault Systems, and Pegasystems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on MongoDB is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $456.08, representing a 15.8% upside. In a report issued on August 23, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $420.00 price target.

DocuSign (DOCU)

In a report released today, Daniel Ives from Wedbush maintained a Buy rating on DocuSign, with a price target of $340.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $294.57, close to its 52-week high of $314.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Ives is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 36.5% and a 76.1% success rate. Ives covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Palo Alto Networks, Progress Software, and Uber Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for DocuSign with a $308.77 average price target, a 4.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 30, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $320.00 price target.

