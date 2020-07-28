Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Mimecast (NASDAQ: MIME), NetEase (NASDAQ: NTES) and Silicon Motion (NASDAQ: SIMO)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Mimecast (MIME – Research Report), NetEase (NTES – Research Report) and Silicon Motion (SIMO – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Mimecast (MIME)

In a report issued on July 26, Matthew Hedberg from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Mimecast, with a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $43.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Hedberg is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 25.7% and a 76.8% success rate. Hedberg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Ping Identity Holding, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Mimecast is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $53.00, representing a 22.1% upside. In a report issued on July 20, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $48.00 price target.

NetEase (NTES)

Nomura analyst Jialong Shi maintained a Buy rating on NetEase yesterday and set a price target of $538.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $452.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Shi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.7% and a 72.2% success rate. Shi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tencent Holdings, Bilibili, and Baidu.

NetEase has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $482.43, an 8.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 21, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $543.00 price target.

Silicon Motion (SIMO)

In a report released yesterday, Donnie Teng from Nomura maintained a Buy rating on Silicon Motion, with a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $40.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Teng is ranked #1495 out of 6821 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Silicon Motion with a $54.43 average price target, implying a 35.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 23, B.Riley FBR also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $58.00 price target.

