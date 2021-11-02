November 2, 2021   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Microvision (NASDAQ: MVIS) and Arista Networks (NYSE: ANET)

By Jason Carr

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Microvision (MVISResearch Report) and Arista Networks (ANETResearch Report) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Microvision (MVIS)

In a report released today, Kevin Dede from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Hold rating on Microvision. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Dede is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.9% and a 47.2% success rate. Dede covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as WISeKey International Holding, Summit Wireless Technologies, and Mawson Infrastructure Group.

The the analyst consensus on Microvision is currently a Hold rating.

Arista Networks (ANET)

In a report released today, Alex Henderson from Needham maintained a Hold rating on Arista Networks. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $408.57, close to its 52-week high of $413.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Henderson is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 30.5% and a 69.3% success rate. Henderson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Applied Optoelectronics, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Arista Networks with a $423.21 average price target, implying a 3.6% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $451.00 price target.

