Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Microvision (NASDAQ: MVIS) and Arista Networks (NYSE: ANET)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Microvision (MVIS – Research Report) and Arista Networks (ANET – Research Report) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Microvision (MVIS)

In a report released today, Kevin Dede from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Hold rating on Microvision. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Dede is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.9% and a 47.2% success rate. Dede covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as WISeKey International Holding, Summit Wireless Technologies, and Mawson Infrastructure Group.

The the analyst consensus on Microvision is currently a Hold rating.

Arista Networks (ANET)

In a report released today, Alex Henderson from Needham maintained a Hold rating on Arista Networks. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $408.57, close to its 52-week high of $413.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Henderson is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 30.5% and a 69.3% success rate. Henderson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Applied Optoelectronics, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Arista Networks with a $423.21 average price target, implying a 3.6% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $451.00 price target.

