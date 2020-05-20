May 20, 2020   Best Performing Analysts, Technology, Top Market News, Top News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), Synopsys (NASDAQ: SNPS) and CommScope Holding (NASDAQ: COMM)

By Carrie Williams

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Microsoft (MSFTResearch Report), Synopsys (SNPSResearch Report) and CommScope Holding (COMMResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Microsoft (MSFT)

In a report released yesterday, Brad Zelnick from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Microsoft, with a price target of $195.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $184.52, close to its 52-week high of $190.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Zelnick is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 17.9% and a 74.9% success rate. Zelnick covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Ping Identity Holding, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Microsoft with a $198.89 average price target, implying a 7.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 14, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $190.00 price target.

Synopsys (SNPS)

Credit Suisse analyst John Pitzer maintained a Buy rating on Synopsys yesterday and set a price target of $180.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $166.08, close to its 52-week high of $166.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Pitzer is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.4% and a 69.5% success rate. Pitzer covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, NXP Semiconductors, and Brooks Automation.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Synopsys is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $173.00, implying a 5.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 15, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $182.00 price target.

CommScope Holding (COMM)

In a report released today, Sami Badri from Credit Suisse reiterated a Buy rating on CommScope Holding, with a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $9.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Badri is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.6% and a 43.8% success rate. Badri covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Motorola Solutions, Ubiquiti Networks, and Juniper Networks.

CommScope Holding has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $13.22, implying a 40.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 7, Nomura also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $14.00 price target.

