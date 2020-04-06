April 6, 2020   Technology, Top Market News, Top News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), Change Healthcare (NASDAQ: CHNG) and Spotify Technology SA (NYSE: SPOT)

By Ryan Adsit

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Microsoft (MSFTResearch Report), Change Healthcare (CHNGResearch Report) and Spotify Technology SA (SPOTResearch Report).

Microsoft (MSFT)

In a report issued on April 3, Brad Zelnick from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Microsoft, with a price target of $190.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $165.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Zelnick is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.6% and a 65.2% success rate. Zelnick covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Zoom Video Communications, and Ceridian HCM Holding.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Microsoft with a $192.46 average price target, which is a 20.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 24, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Change Healthcare (CHNG)

In a report issued on April 3, Jailendra Singh from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Change Healthcare, with a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Singh is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -5.9% and a 62.5% success rate. Singh covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Tivity Health, Hms Holdings, and Premier.

Change Healthcare has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $18.50.

Spotify Technology SA (SPOT)

Credit Suisse analyst Brian W Russo maintained a Hold rating on Spotify Technology SA yesterday and set a price target of $125.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $122.52.

Russo has an average return of 22.8% when recommending Spotify Technology SA.

According to TipRanks.com, Russo is ranked #3286 out of 6217 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Spotify Technology SA with a $163.40 average price target, representing a 35.2% upside. In a report issued on March 24, Bernstein also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $124.00 price target.

