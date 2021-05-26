May 26, 2021   Best Performing Analysts, Technology, Top Market News, Top News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS)

By Carrie Williams

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Microsoft (MSFTResearch Report) and Zscaler (ZSResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Microsoft (MSFT)

In a report released today, Daniel Ives from Wedbush maintained a Buy rating on Microsoft, with a price target of $310.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $251.72, close to its 52-week high of $263.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Ives is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 30.4% and a 67.9% success rate. Ives covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Nuance Communications, and Palo Alto Networks.

Microsoft has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $297.87, representing a 18.3% upside. In a report issued on May 12, Rosenblatt Securities also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $301.00 price target.

Zscaler (ZS)

Needham analyst Alex Henderson reiterated a Buy rating on Zscaler today and set a price target of $245.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $172.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Henderson is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 25.6% and a 65.8% success rate. Henderson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Applied Optoelectronics, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Zscaler with a $226.43 average price target, a 29.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 13, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $205.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

