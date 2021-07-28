July 28, 2021   Best Performing Analysts, Technology, Top Market News, Top News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Smart Global Holdings (NASDAQ: SGH)

By Ryan Adsit

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Microsoft (MSFTResearch Report) and Smart Global Holdings (SGHResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Microsoft (MSFT)

In a report released today, Daniel Ives from Wedbush maintained a Buy rating on Microsoft, with a price target of $325.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $286.54, close to its 52-week high of $289.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Ives is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 35.5% and a 73.7% success rate. Ives covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Palo Alto Networks, and CyberArk Software.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Microsoft is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $318.89, a 10.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 13, Morgan Stanley also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $300.00 price target.

Smart Global Holdings (SGH)

In a report released today, Rajvindra Gill from Needham maintained a Buy rating on Smart Global Holdings, with a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $44.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Gill is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.6% and a 67.3% success rate. Gill covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sequans Communications S A, Everspin Technologies, and Tower Semiconductor.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Smart Global Holdings with a $70.80 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

