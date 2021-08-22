Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Microsoft (MSFT – Research Report) and Lumen Technologies (LUMN – Research Report).

Microsoft (MSFT)

RBC Capital analyst Rishi Jaluria maintained a Buy rating on Microsoft on August 20 and set a price target of $360.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $304.36, close to its 52-week high of $305.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Jaluria is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.0% and a 68.2% success rate. Jaluria covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Duck Creek Technologies, and ZoomInfo Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Microsoft with a $326.92 average price target, a 9.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 20, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $350.00 price target.

Lumen Technologies (LUMN)

RBC Capital analyst Jonathan Atkin maintained a Hold rating on Lumen Technologies on August 20 and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $11.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Atkin is ranked #8 out of 7622 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Lumen Technologies with a $11.83 average price target.

