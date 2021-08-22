August 22, 2021   Technology, Top Market News, Top News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN)

By Carrie Williams

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Microsoft (MSFTResearch Report) and Lumen Technologies (LUMNResearch Report).

Microsoft (MSFT)

RBC Capital analyst Rishi Jaluria maintained a Buy rating on Microsoft on August 20 and set a price target of $360.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $304.36, close to its 52-week high of $305.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Jaluria is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.0% and a 68.2% success rate. Jaluria covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Duck Creek Technologies, and ZoomInfo Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Microsoft with a $326.92 average price target, a 9.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 20, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $350.00 price target.

Lumen Technologies (LUMN)

RBC Capital analyst Jonathan Atkin maintained a Hold rating on Lumen Technologies on August 20 and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $11.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Atkin is ranked #8 out of 7622 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Lumen Technologies with a $11.83 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

