Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), Ambarella (NASDAQ: AMBA) and Quantum (NASDAQ: QMCO)

By Austin Angelo

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Microsoft (MSFTResearch Report), Ambarella (AMBAResearch Report) and Quantum (QMCOResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Microsoft (MSFT)

In a report released today, John McPeake from Rosenblatt Securities maintained a Buy rating on Microsoft, with a price target of $301.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $259.43, close to its 52-week high of $263.19.

McPeake has an average return of 4.8% when recommending Microsoft.

According to TipRanks.com, McPeake is ranked #5172 out of 7552 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Microsoft is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $298.16, a 14.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 7, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $300.00 price target.

Ambarella (AMBA)

In a report released today, Kevin Cassidy from Rosenblatt Securities maintained a Buy rating on Ambarella, with a price target of $145.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $97.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Cassidy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.5% and a 69.9% success rate. Cassidy covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Smart Global Holdings, Skyworks Solutions, and ON Semiconductor.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Ambarella with a $128.13 average price target.

Quantum (QMCO)

Oppenheimer analyst George Iwanyc maintained a Buy rating on Quantum today and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $7.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Iwanyc is ranked #623 out of 7552 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Quantum is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $12.00, implying a 58.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 16, Northland Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $13.00 price target.

