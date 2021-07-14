July 14, 2021   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Mercadolibre (NASDAQ: MELI), Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) and Bill.com Holdings (NYSE: BILL)

By Jason Carr

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Mercadolibre (MELIResearch Report), Okta (OKTAResearch Report) and Bill.com Holdings (BILLResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Mercadolibre (MELI)

According to TipRanks.com, Fong is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 37.0% and a 61.3% success rate. Fong covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as CarGurus, Farfetch, and Aterian.

Mercadolibre has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $1891.56, representing a 24.4% upside. In a report issued on June 28, Barclays also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $2000.00 price target.

Okta (OKTA)

BTIG analyst Gray Powell maintained a Buy rating on Okta yesterday and set a price target of $280.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $249.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Powell is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.1% and a 67.2% success rate. Powell covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Ping Identity Holding, CrowdStrike Holdings, and Palo Alto Networks.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Okta with a $280.33 average price target, a 12.8% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Goldman Sachs also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $312.00 price target.

Bill.com Holdings (BILL)

BTIG analyst Matthew VanVliet maintained a Buy rating on Bill.com Holdings yesterday and set a price target of $220.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $191.11, close to its 52-week high of $195.95.

According to TipRanks.com, VanVliet is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 23.1% and a 71.0% success rate. VanVliet covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Tyler Technologies, and Coupa Software.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Bill.com Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $184.36.

