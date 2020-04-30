April 30, 2020   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Maxim Integrated (NASDAQ: MXIM), nVent Electric (NYSE: NVT) and Criteo SA (NASDAQ: CRTO)

By Ryan Adsit

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Maxim Integrated (MXIMResearch Report), nVent Electric (NVTResearch Report) and Criteo SA (CRTOResearch Report).

Maxim Integrated (MXIM)

Nomura analyst David Wong maintained a Hold rating on Maxim Integrated yesterday and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $55.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Wong is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.8% and a 73.2% success rate. Wong covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Texas Instruments, and Analog Devices.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Maxim Integrated is a Hold with an average price target of $55.80, which is a -1.8% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 27, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $48.00 price target.

nVent Electric (NVT)

RBC Capital analyst Deane Dray maintained a Buy rating on nVent Electric yesterday and set a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $19.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Dray is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.8% and a 50.8% success rate. Dray covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Atkore International Group, Emerson Electric Company, and Honeywell International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on nVent Electric is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $25.80, implying a 38.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 15, Rosenblatt Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

Criteo SA (CRTO)

In a report released yesterday, Mark Kelley from Nomura maintained a Hold rating on Criteo SA, with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $10.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Kelley is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.6% and a 67.9% success rate. Kelley covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, IAC/InterActiveCorp, and ANGI Homeservices.

Criteo SA has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $12.83.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions.

