Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) and GoDaddy (NYSE: GDDY)

By Carrie Williams

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Match Group (MTCHResearch Report) and GoDaddy (GDDYResearch Report).

Match Group (MTCH)

Barclays analyst Ross Sandler maintained a Hold rating on Match Group yesterday and set a price target of $110.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $120.71, close to its 52-week high of $123.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Sandler is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.7% and a 66.9% success rate. Sandler covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Uber Technologies, IAC/InterActive, and Pinterest.

Match Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $116.64, representing a -2.0% downside. In a report issued on August 4, Wells Fargo also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $95.00 price target.

GoDaddy (GDDY)

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Mark Zgutowicz reiterated a Buy rating on GoDaddy today and set a price target of $96.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $74.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Zgutowicz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 41.2% and a 75.0% success rate. Zgutowicz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Pinterest, and Facebook.

GoDaddy has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $92.00, implying a 25.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 2, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $93.00 price target.

