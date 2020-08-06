Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) and GoDaddy (NYSE: GDDY)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Match Group (MTCH – Research Report) and GoDaddy (GDDY – Research Report).

Match Group (MTCH)

Barclays analyst Ross Sandler maintained a Hold rating on Match Group yesterday and set a price target of $110.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $120.71, close to its 52-week high of $123.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Sandler is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.7% and a 66.9% success rate. Sandler covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Uber Technologies, IAC/InterActive, and Pinterest.

Match Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $116.64, representing a -2.0% downside. In a report issued on August 4, Wells Fargo also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $95.00 price target.

GoDaddy (GDDY)

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Mark Zgutowicz reiterated a Buy rating on GoDaddy today and set a price target of $96.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $74.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Zgutowicz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 41.2% and a 75.0% success rate. Zgutowicz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Pinterest, and Facebook.

GoDaddy has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $92.00, implying a 25.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 2, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $93.00 price target.

