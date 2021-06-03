June 3, 2021   Best Performing Analysts, Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Marvell (NASDAQ: MRVL), Splunk (NASDAQ: SPLK) and FireEye (NASDAQ: FEYE)

By Jason Carr

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Marvell (MRVLResearch Report), Splunk (SPLKResearch Report) and FireEye (FEYEResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Marvell (MRVL)

In a report released today, Christopher Rolland from Susquehanna reiterated a Buy rating on Marvell, with a price target of $62.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $47.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Rolland is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 22.6% and a 74.9% success rate. Rolland covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Raytheon Technologies, and NXP Semiconductors.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Marvell with a $55.27 average price target, implying a 15.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 24, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $55.00 price target.

Splunk (SPLK)

Oppenheimer analyst Ittai Kidron maintained a Buy rating on Splunk today and set a price target of $203.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $123.79, close to its 52-week low of $110.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Kidron is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 36.6% and a 71.1% success rate. Kidron covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as CrowdStrike Holdings, Palo Alto Networks, and CyberArk Software.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Splunk with a $171.95 average price target, a 43.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 19, JMP Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $160.00 price target.

FireEye (FEYE)

In a report released today, Catharine Trebnick from Colliers Securities reiterated a Buy rating on FireEye, with a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $22.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Trebnick is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 8.0% and a 51.2% success rate. Trebnick covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Ping Identity Holding, Palo Alto Networks, and CyberArk Software.

Currently, the analyst consensus on FireEye is a Hold with an average price target of $23.17, which is a 5.2% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $24.00 price target.

