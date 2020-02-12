Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Lyft (NASDAQ: LYFT), Synacor (NASDAQ: SYNC) and Rezolute (Other OTC: RZLT)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Lyft (LYFT – Research Report), Synacor (SYNC – Research Report) and Rezolute (RZLT – Research Report).

Lyft (LYFT)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Michael Graham maintained a Buy rating on Lyft yesterday and set a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $53.94.

Graham has an average return of 2.2% when recommending Lyft.

According to TipRanks.com, Graham is ranked #120 out of 5897 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Lyft is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $68.73, a 26.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 4, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $75.00 price target.

Synacor (SYNC)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Austin Moldow maintained a Hold rating on Synacor today and set a price target of $1.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Moldow is ranked #5717 out of 5897 analysts.

The the analyst consensus on Synacor is currently a Hold rating.

Rezolute (RZLT)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Michelle Gilson reiterated a Buy rating on Rezolute yesterday and set a price target of $0.38. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.12, close to its 52-week low of $0.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Gilson is ranked #462 out of 5897 analysts.

Rezolute has an analyst consensus of Hold.

