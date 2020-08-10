Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Lyft (NASDAQ: LYFT), Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) and Teradata (NYSE: TDC)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Lyft (LYFT – Research Report), Dell Technologies (DELL – Research Report) and Teradata (TDC – Research Report).

Lyft (LYFT)

Credit Suisse analyst Stephen Ju maintained a Buy rating on Lyft today and set a price target of $66.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $30.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Ju is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 23.1% and a 71.7% success rate. Ju covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Endurance International, Headhunter Group, and Boingo Wireless.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Lyft is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $45.92, which is a 51.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 5, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $57.00 price target.

Dell Technologies (DELL)

In a report released today, Kathryn Huberty from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Dell Technologies, with a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $61.82, close to its 52-week high of $62.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Huberty is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.0% and a 61.3% success rate. Huberty covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as International Business Machines, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Seagate Tech.

Dell Technologies has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $55.89.

Teradata (TDC)

In a report released today, Keith Bachman from BMO Capital maintained a Hold rating on Teradata, with a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $24.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Bachman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.5% and a 68.2% success rate. Bachman covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as International Business Machines, DXC Technology Company, and Palo Alto Networks.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Teradata is a Hold with an average price target of $26.25, implying a 7.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 7, Oppenheimer also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

