April 27, 2020

Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Lyft (NASDAQ: LYFT) and Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO)

By Austin Angelo

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Lyft (LYFTResearch Report) and Broadcom (AVGOResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Lyft (LYFT)

In a report released today, Justin Patterson from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Lyft, with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $34.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Patterson is ranked #808 out of 6495 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Lyft is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $53.91, implying a 67.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 21, Argus Research also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $39.00 price target.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Oppenheimer analyst Rick Schafer maintained a Buy rating on Broadcom today and set a price target of $350.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $268.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Schafer is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 18.2% and a 74.4% success rate. Schafer covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Akoustis Technologies, and NXP Semiconductors.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Broadcom with a $297.00 average price target.

