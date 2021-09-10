Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) and Tencent Holdings Limited (Other OTC: TCTZF)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Lockheed Martin (LMT – Research Report) and Tencent Holdings Limited (TCTZF – Research Report) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Lockheed Martin (LMT)

Jefferies analyst Sheila Kahyaoglu maintained a Hold rating on Lockheed Martin on August 1 and set a price target of $400.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $348.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Kahyaoglu is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.6% and a 62.0% success rate. Kahyaoglu covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Raytheon Technologies, Teledyne Technologies, and L3Harris Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Lockheed Martin is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $421.50, which is a 20.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 27, Credit Suisse also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock with a $398.00 price target.

Tencent Holdings Limited (TCTZF)

Mizuho Securities analyst James Lee maintained a Hold rating on Tencent Holdings Limited on August 18. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $63.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Lee is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.7% and a 68.5% success rate. Lee covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Uber Technologies, Alphabet Class A, and Facebook.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Tencent Holdings Limited.

