September 10, 2021   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) and Tencent Holdings Limited (Other OTC: TCTZF)

By Austin Angelo

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Lockheed Martin (LMTResearch Report) and Tencent Holdings Limited (TCTZFResearch Report) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Lockheed Martin (LMT)

Jefferies analyst Sheila Kahyaoglu maintained a Hold rating on Lockheed Martin on August 1 and set a price target of $400.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $348.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Kahyaoglu is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.6% and a 62.0% success rate. Kahyaoglu covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Raytheon Technologies, Teledyne Technologies, and L3Harris Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Lockheed Martin is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $421.50, which is a 20.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 27, Credit Suisse also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock with a $398.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Tencent Holdings Limited (TCTZF)

Mizuho Securities analyst James Lee maintained a Hold rating on Tencent Holdings Limited on August 18. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $63.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Lee is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.7% and a 68.5% success rate. Lee covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Uber Technologies, Alphabet Class A, and Facebook.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Tencent Holdings Limited.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019