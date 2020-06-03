Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Livongo Health (NASDAQ: LVGO), Leaf Group (NYSE: LEAF) and Ambarella (NASDAQ: AMBA)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Livongo Health (LVGO – Research Report), Leaf Group (LEAF – Research Report) and Ambarella (AMBA – Research Report).

Livongo Health (LVGO)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Richard Close maintained a Buy rating on Livongo Health yesterday and set a price target of $69.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $58.33, close to its 52-week high of $63.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Close is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.9% and a 58.2% success rate. Close covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Castlight Health, Health Catalyst, and HealthStream.

Livongo Health has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $55.80, a -5.3% downside from current levels. In a report issued on May 21, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $70.00 price target.

Leaf Group (LEAF)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Maria Ripps maintained a Buy rating on Leaf Group yesterday and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Ripps is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.6% and a 65.8% success rate. Ripps covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Zillow Group, and Facebook.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Leaf Group is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $5.00.

Ambarella (AMBA)

Oppenheimer analyst Andrew Uerkwitz assigned a Hold rating to Ambarella today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $61.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Uerkwitz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.1% and a 61.1% success rate. Uerkwitz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tyler Technologies, Sonim Technologies, and Axon Enterprise.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Ambarella with a $63.17 average price target, representing an 8.9% upside. In a report issued on May 28, Robert W. Baird also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $60.00 price target.

