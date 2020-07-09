Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Livongo Health (NASDAQ: LVGO) and Cardlytics (NASDAQ: CDLX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Livongo Health (LVGO – Research Report) and Cardlytics (CDLX – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Livongo Health (LVGO)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Richard Close maintained a Buy rating on Livongo Health yesterday and set a price target of $110.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $96.82, close to its 52-week high of $97.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Close is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.6% and a 59.3% success rate. Close covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Castlight Health, Health Catalyst, and HealthStream.

Livongo Health has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $80.15, a -17.8% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 7, KeyBanc also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $105.00 price target.

Cardlytics (CDLX)

In a report released today, Youssef Squali from SunTrust Robinson maintained a Buy rating on Cardlytics, with a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $70.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Squali is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 33.6% and a 77.0% success rate. Squali covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as ANGI Homeservices, Uber Technologies, and IAC/InterActive.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cardlytics is a Hold with an average price target of $45.75.

