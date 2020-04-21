April 21, 2020   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Limelight Networks (NASDAQ: LLNW) and Teradyne (NASDAQ: TER)

By Austin Angelo

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Limelight Networks (LLNWResearch Report) and Teradyne (TERResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Limelight Networks (LLNW)

In a report released today, Michael Latimore from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Limelight Networks, with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.25, close to its 52-week high of $7.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Latimore is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 6.7% and a 47.4% success rate. Latimore covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Comtech Telecommunications, Axon Enterprise, and Vonage Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Limelight Networks is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $7.17.

Teradyne (TER)

In a report released today, Gus Richard from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Teradyne, with a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $62.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Richard is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.7% and a 64.5% success rate. Richard covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Axcelis Technologies, and Power Integrations.

Teradyne has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $67.45.

