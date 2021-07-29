July 29, 2021   Best Performing Analysts, Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Lam Research (NASDAQ: LRCX), IMPINJ (NASDAQ: PI) and 36Kr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: KRKR)

By Austin Angelo

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Lam Research (LRCXResearch Report), IMPINJ (PIResearch Report) and 36Kr Holdings Inc (KRKRResearch Report).

Lam Research (LRCX)

Needham analyst Quinn Bolton assigned a Hold rating to Lam Research today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $635.00, close to its 52-week high of $673.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Bolton is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 45.3% and a 76.5% success rate. Bolton covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Axcelis Technologies, Allegro MicroSystems, and SiTime Corporation.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Lam Research is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $740.00.

IMPINJ (PI)

In a report released today, James Ricchiuti from Needham maintained a Buy rating on IMPINJ, with a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $43.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Ricchiuti is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.1% and a 65.9% success rate. Ricchiuti covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Benchmark Electronics, Teledyne Technologies, and Faro Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on IMPINJ is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $65.67, representing a 55.9% upside. In a report issued on July 27, Colliers Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $82.00 price target.

36Kr Holdings Inc (KRKR)

In a report released today, Vincent Yu from Needham assigned a Buy rating to 36Kr Holdings Inc, with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.84, close to its 52-week low of $1.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Yu is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.7% and a 29.9% success rate. Yu covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tencent Music Entertainment Group, China Online Education Group, and So-Young International.

36Kr Holdings Inc has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.00.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

