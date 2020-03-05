Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: KVH Industries (NASDAQ: KVHI), Digital Turbine (NASDAQ: APPS) and Wideopenwest (NYSE: WOW)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on KVH Industries (KVHI – Research Report), Digital Turbine (APPS – Research Report) and Wideopenwest (WOW – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

KVH Industries (KVHI)

In a report released today, Christopher Van Horn from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on KVH Industries, with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Horn is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.8% and a 45.5% success rate. Horn covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Motorcar Parts Of America, Methode Electronics, and Cooper Tire Rubber.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for KVH Industries with a $14.00 average price target.

Digital Turbine (APPS)

B.Riley FBR analyst Lee Krowl reiterated a Buy rating on Digital Turbine yesterday and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Krowl is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.6% and a 60.7% success rate. Krowl covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Limelight Networks, Rubicon Project, and Brightcove.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Digital Turbine is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $10.50, representing a 72.7% upside. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

Wideopenwest (WOW)

B.Riley FBR analyst Zachary Silver maintained a Buy rating on Wideopenwest today and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Silver is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.3% and a 42.9% success rate. Silver covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Liberty Media Liberty Formula One, Entercom Communications, and Nexstar Media Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Wideopenwest with a $8.00 average price target.

