Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Kratos Defense (NASDAQ: KTOS), Workday (NASDAQ: WDAY) and So-Young International (NASDAQ: SY)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Kratos Defense (KTOS – Research Report), Workday (WDAY – Research Report) and So-Young International (SY – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Kratos Defense (KTOS)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Kenneth Herbert maintained a Buy rating on Kratos Defense yesterday and set a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $19.61, close to its 52-week high of $21.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Herbert is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.0% and a 67.9% success rate. Herbert covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Rada Electronics Industries, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, and CPI Aerostructures.

Kratos Defense has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $24.00, a 24.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 17, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $23.00 price target.

Workday (WDAY)

In a report released yesterday, David Hynes from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Workday, with a price target of $265.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $216.63, close to its 52-week high of $219.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Hynes is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 33.3% and a 78.2% success rate. Hynes covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as ZoomInfo Technologies, Slack Technologies, and Bill.com Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Workday is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $214.08, a 1.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 19, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $220.00 price target.

So-Young International (SY)

In a report released yesterday, Austin Moldow from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on So-Young International, with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $11.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Moldow is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 6.3% and a 43.6% success rate. Moldow covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Digital Turbine, The Meet Group, and Synacor.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for So-Young International with a $14.00 average price target.

