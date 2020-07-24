July 24, 2020   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Kratos Defense (NASDAQ: KTOS), Stmicroelectronics (NYSE: STM) and Twitter (NYSE: TWTR)

By Austin Angelo

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Kratos Defense (KTOSResearch Report), Stmicroelectronics (STMResearch Report) and Twitter (TWTRResearch Report).

Kratos Defense (KTOS)

In a report released yesterday, Kenneth Herbert from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Kratos Defense, with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $17.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Herbert is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.0% and a 65.5% success rate. Herbert covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Rada Electronics Industries, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, and CPI Aerostructures.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Kratos Defense with a $23.00 average price target, which is a 28.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 20, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

Stmicroelectronics (STM)

In a report released yesterday, Jonathan Dorsheimer from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Stmicroelectronics, with a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $29.97, close to its 52-week high of $31.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Dorsheimer is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.7% and a 47.8% success rate. Dorsheimer covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as IPG Photonics, Plug Power, and Sensata.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Stmicroelectronics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $30.53, representing a -1.7% downside. In a report issued on July 14, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Twitter (TWTR)

In a report released yesterday, Maria Ripps from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Hold rating on Twitter, with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $38.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Ripps is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 37.2% and a 71.3% success rate. Ripps covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Zillow Group, and Leaf Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Twitter with a $35.38 average price target, representing a -6.0% downside. In a report issued on July 8, Rosenblatt Securities also assigned a Hold rating to the stock.

