Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Kratos Defense (NASDAQ: KTOS), Stmicroelectronics (NYSE: STM) and Twitter (NYSE: TWTR)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Kratos Defense (KTOS – Research Report), Stmicroelectronics (STM – Research Report) and Twitter (TWTR – Research Report).

Kratos Defense (KTOS)

In a report released yesterday, Kenneth Herbert from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Kratos Defense, with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $17.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Herbert is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.0% and a 65.5% success rate. Herbert covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Rada Electronics Industries, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, and CPI Aerostructures.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Kratos Defense with a $23.00 average price target, which is a 28.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 20, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

Stmicroelectronics (STM)

In a report released yesterday, Jonathan Dorsheimer from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Stmicroelectronics, with a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $29.97, close to its 52-week high of $31.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Dorsheimer is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.7% and a 47.8% success rate. Dorsheimer covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as IPG Photonics, Plug Power, and Sensata.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Stmicroelectronics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $30.53, representing a -1.7% downside. In a report issued on July 14, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Twitter (TWTR)

In a report released yesterday, Maria Ripps from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Hold rating on Twitter, with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $38.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Ripps is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 37.2% and a 71.3% success rate. Ripps covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Zillow Group, and Leaf Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Twitter with a $35.38 average price target, representing a -6.0% downside. In a report issued on July 8, Rosenblatt Securities also assigned a Hold rating to the stock.

