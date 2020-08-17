Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS), Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ: EPAY)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Keysight Technologies (KEYS – Research Report), Microsoft (MSFT – Research Report) and Bottomline Technologies (EPAY – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Keysight Technologies (KEYS)

In a report released yesterday, John Pitzer from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Keysight Technologies, with a price target of $125.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $102.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Pitzer is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.8% and a 71.4% success rate. Pitzer covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, NXP Semiconductors, and Brooks Automation.

Keysight Technologies has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $122.40, which is a 18.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 13, Goldman Sachs also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $120.00 price target.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Credit Suisse analyst Brad Zelnick maintained a Buy rating on Microsoft on August 14 and set a price target of $225.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $209.84, close to its 52-week high of $217.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Zelnick is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 18.9% and a 74.7% success rate. Zelnick covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, ZoomInfo Technologies, and Ping Identity Holding.

Microsoft has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $228.54, representing a 9.0% upside. In a report issued on July 31, Tigress Financial also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock.

Bottomline Technologies (EPAY)

In a report released today, Gary Prestopino from Barrington maintained a Buy rating on Bottomline Technologies, with a price target of $57.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $51.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Prestopino is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.0% and a 52.5% success rate. Prestopino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Kar Auction Services, Points International, and Liquidity Services.

Bottomline Technologies has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $56.38, an 8.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 7, Needham also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $62.00 price target.

