August 17, 2020   Best Performing Analysts, Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS), Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ: EPAY)

By Austin Angelo

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Keysight Technologies (KEYSResearch Report), Microsoft (MSFTResearch Report) and Bottomline Technologies (EPAYResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Keysight Technologies (KEYS)

In a report released yesterday, John Pitzer from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Keysight Technologies, with a price target of $125.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $102.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Pitzer is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.8% and a 71.4% success rate. Pitzer covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, NXP Semiconductors, and Brooks Automation.

Keysight Technologies has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $122.40, which is a 18.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 13, Goldman Sachs also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $120.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Microsoft (MSFT)

Credit Suisse analyst Brad Zelnick maintained a Buy rating on Microsoft on August 14 and set a price target of $225.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $209.84, close to its 52-week high of $217.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Zelnick is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 18.9% and a 74.7% success rate. Zelnick covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, ZoomInfo Technologies, and Ping Identity Holding.

Microsoft has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $228.54, representing a 9.0% upside. In a report issued on July 31, Tigress Financial also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock.

Bottomline Technologies (EPAY)

In a report released today, Gary Prestopino from Barrington maintained a Buy rating on Bottomline Technologies, with a price target of $57.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $51.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Prestopino is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.0% and a 52.5% success rate. Prestopino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Kar Auction Services, Points International, and Liquidity Services.

Bottomline Technologies has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $56.38, an 8.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 7, Needham also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $62.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019