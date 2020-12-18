December 18, 2020   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ: JKHY) and Kratos Defense (NASDAQ: KTOS)

By Austin Angelo

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Jack Henry & Associates (JKHYResearch Report) and Kratos Defense (KTOSResearch Report).

Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY)

Oppenheimer analyst Dominick Gabriele assigned a Hold rating to Jack Henry & Associates today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $162.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Gabriele is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.3% and a 62.9% success rate. Gabriele covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Capital One Financial, and Synchrony Financial.

Jack Henry & Associates has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $179.40, implying an 11.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 7, Credit Suisse also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $175.00 price target.

Kratos Defense (KTOS)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Kenneth Herbert maintained a Buy rating on Kratos Defense yesterday and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $25.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Herbert is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 23.5% and a 72.8% success rate. Herbert covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Rada Electronics Industries, and CPI Aerostructures.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Kratos Defense with a $24.67 average price target, which is a 4.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 9, Noble Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

