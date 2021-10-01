Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: J2 Global (NASDAQ: JCOM) and Bandwidth (NASDAQ: BAND)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on J2 Global (JCOM – Research Report) and Bandwidth (BAND – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

J2 Global (JCOM)

JMP Securities analyst Joe Goodwin maintained a Buy rating on J2 Global yesterday and set a price target of $163.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $136.62, close to its 52-week high of $147.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Goodwin is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.8% and a 47.8% success rate. Goodwin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tyler Technologies, Veeva Systems, and CoStar Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for J2 Global with a $183.25 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Bandwidth (BAND)

JMP Securities analyst Patrick Walravens maintained a Buy rating on Bandwidth today and set a price target of $206.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $90.28, close to its 52-week low of $87.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Walravens is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 29.3% and a 71.4% success rate. Walravens covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Qualtrics International, and Cornerstone Ondemand.

Bandwidth has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $168.33.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.