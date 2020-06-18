June 18, 2020   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Itron (NASDAQ: ITRI) and AeroVironment (NASDAQ: AVAV)

By Ryan Adsit

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Itron (ITRIResearch Report) and AeroVironment (AVAVResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Itron (ITRI)

In a report released yesterday, Jonathan Dorsheimer from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Itron, with a price target of $81.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $68.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Dorsheimer is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.2% and a 46.7% success rate. Dorsheimer covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Stmicroelectronics, IPG Photonics, and Plug Power.

Itron has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $78.50.

AeroVironment (AVAV)

In a report released yesterday, Kenneth Herbert from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on AeroVironment, with a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $69.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Herbert is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.1% and a 65.5% success rate. Herbert covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Rada Electronics Industries, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, and CPI Aerostructures.

AeroVironment has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $75.50.

