Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Inuvo (NYSE MKT: INUV) and Alphabet Class A (NASDAQ: GOOGL)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Inuvo (INUV – Research Report) and Alphabet Class A (GOOGL – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Inuvo (INUV)

Roth Capital analyst Darren Aftahi maintained a Buy rating on Inuvo today and set a price target of $0.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Aftahi is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 33.3% and a 56.5% success rate. Aftahi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Remark Holdings, Digital Turbine, and Fathom Holdings.

Inuvo has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $1.38.

Alphabet Class A (GOOGL)

In a report released today, Lloyd Walmsley from Deutsche Bank maintained a Buy rating on Alphabet Class A, with a price target of $2020.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1559.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Walmsley is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.0% and a 66.7% success rate. Walmsley covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Zillow Group Class C, and Zillow Group Class A.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Alphabet Class A with a $1782.50 average price target, representing a 15.9% upside. In a report issued on September 28, Guggenheim also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $1850.00 price target.

