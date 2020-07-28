July 28, 2020   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Intevac (NASDAQ: IVAC), Sensata (NYSE: ST) and Ducommun (NYSE: DCO)

By Carrie Williams

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Intevac (IVACResearch Report), Sensata (STResearch Report) and Ducommun (DCOResearch Report).

Intevac (IVAC)

Intevac received a Hold rating and a $6.50 price target from B.Riley FBR analyst Craig Ellis today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Ellis is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.3% and a 51.0% success rate. Ellis covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sequans Communications S A, Axcelis Technologies, and Skyworks Solutions.

Intevac has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $6.50.

Sensata (ST)

In a report released today, Christopher Glynn from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Sensata. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $41.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Glynn is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.2% and a 58.8% success rate. Glynn covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Honeywell International, Generac Holdings, and Acuity Brands.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Sensata with a $45.10 average price target.

Ducommun (DCO)

In a report released yesterday, Mike Crawford from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Ducommun, with a price target of $54.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $33.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Crawford is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.5% and a 51.1% success rate. Crawford covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as TTM Technologies, Finjan Holdings, and Kratos Defense.

Ducommun has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $42.25.

