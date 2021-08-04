Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Intellicheck Mobilisia (NASDAQ: IDN), Kopin (NASDAQ: KOPN) and Alteryx (NYSE: AYX)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Intellicheck Mobilisia (IDN – Research Report), Kopin (KOPN – Research Report) and Alteryx (AYX – Research Report).

Intellicheck Mobilisia (IDN)

In a report released today, Scott Buck from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Intellicheck Mobilisia, with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $8.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Buck is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.8% and a 51.3% success rate. Buck covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Enthusiast Gaming Holdings, Lightpath Technologies, and Versus Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Intellicheck Mobilisia with a $12.88 average price target.

Kopin (KOPN)

In a report released today, Kevin Dede from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Hold rating on Kopin. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $5.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Dede is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.6% and a 44.0% success rate. Dede covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Summit Wireless Technologies, HIVE Blockchain Technologies, and Mawson Infrastructure Group.

The the analyst consensus on Kopin is currently a Hold rating.

Alteryx (AYX)

In a report released today, Jack Andrews from Needham maintained a Buy rating on Alteryx, with a price target of $96.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $78.79, close to its 52-week low of $73.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Andrews is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.6% and a 65.5% success rate. Andrews covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as CommVault Systems, LiveRamp Holdings, and Pegasystems.

Alteryx has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $119.00, representing a 52.2% upside. In a report issued on July 30, Rosenblatt Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $130.00 price target.

