Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), Vocera (NYSE: VCRA) and ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Intel (INTC – Research Report), Vocera (VCRA – Research Report) and ServiceNow (NOW – Research Report).

Intel (INTC)

In a report released today, Mitch Steves from RBC Capital maintained a Sell rating on Intel, with a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $58.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Steves is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.8% and a 69.0% success rate. Steves covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Dialog Semiconductor, and Texas Instruments.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Intel is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $62.44, which is an 11.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 9, Wedbush also maintained a Sell rating on the stock with a $52.50 price target.

Vocera (VCRA)

RBC Capital analyst Sean Dodge maintained a Hold rating on Vocera today and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $18.11, close to its 52-week low of $15.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Dodge is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.8% and a 47.0% success rate. Dodge covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tabula Rasa HealthCare, NextGen Healthcare, and Change Healthcare.

Vocera has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $24.57, which is a 27.8% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Cantor Fitzgerald also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

ServiceNow (NOW)

In a report released today, Alex Zukin from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on ServiceNow, with a price target of $356.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $301.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Zukin is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 19.8% and a 67.0% success rate. Zukin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Cornerstone Ondemand, and Slack Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ServiceNow is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $350.26, representing a 17.7% upside. In a report issued on April 13, BMO Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $330.00 price target.

