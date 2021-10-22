Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), Vicor (NASDAQ: VICR) and RumbleON (NASDAQ: RMBL)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Intel (INTC – Research Report), Vicor (VICR – Research Report) and RumbleON (RMBL – Research Report).

Intel (INTC)

In a report released today, Hans Mosesmann from Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a Sell rating on Intel, with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $56.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Mosesmann is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 31.0% and a 72.7% success rate. Mosesmann covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Optoelectronics, Advanced Micro Devices, and Lattice Semiconductor.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Intel with a $57.29 average price target, representing a 4.3% upside. In a report issued on October 8, Bank of America Securities also maintained a Sell rating on the stock with a $52.00 price target.

Vicor (VICR)

In a report released today, Quinn Bolton from Needham maintained a Buy rating on Vicor, with a price target of $165.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $144.23, close to its 52-week high of $151.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Bolton is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 48.9% and a 79.1% success rate. Bolton covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Allegro MicroSystems, and Ultra Clean Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Vicor is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $155.00.

RumbleON (RMBL)

B.Riley Financial analyst Eric Wold reiterated a Buy rating on RumbleON today and set a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $38.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Wold is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.3% and a 61.8% success rate. Wold covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment, National Cinemedia, and AMC Entertainment.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for RumbleON with a $56.80 average price target, representing a 46.8% upside. In a report issued on October 14, D.A. Davidson also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $47.00 price target.

