Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Inphi (NYSE: IPHI) and Anterix (NASDAQ: ATEX)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Inphi (IPHI – Research Report) and Anterix (ATEX – Research Report).

Inphi (IPHI)

B.Riley FBR analyst Dave Kang maintained a Hold rating on Inphi yesterday and set a price target of $74.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $94.27, close to its 52-week high of $99.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Kang is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.3% and a 62.9% success rate. Kang covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Optoelectronics, DASAN Zhone Solutions, and Acacia Communications.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Inphi is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $97.08.

Anterix (ATEX)

In a report released today, Mike Crawford from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Anterix, with a price target of $59.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $53.85, close to its 52-week high of $55.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Crawford is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 1.9% and a 51.1% success rate. Crawford covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as TTM Technologies, Finjan Holdings, and Kratos Defense.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Anterix with a $56.00 average price target.

