Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Infineon Technologies AG (Other OTC: IFNNF) and ams AG (Other OTC: AUKUF)

By Ryan Adsit

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNFResearch Report) and ams AG (AUKUFResearch Report).

Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNF)

UBS analyst David Mulholland maintained a Buy rating on Infineon Technologies AG on December 10 and set a price target of EUR30.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $34.92, close to its 52-week high of $36.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Mulholland is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.8% and a 72.7% success rate. Mulholland covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Dialog Semiconductor, Stmicroelectronics, and Infineon.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Infineon Technologies AG is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $34.78, which is a -0.9% downside from current levels. In a report issued on November 26, Bernstein also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR27.00 price target.

ams AG (AUKUF)

In a report issued on December 10, Adam Wood from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on ams AG, with a price target of CHF23.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $21.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Wood is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.3% and a 56.3% success rate. Wood covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Dassault Systemes SA, Temenos, and Adyen.

ams AG has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $28.73.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

