Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: IMPINJ (NASDAQ: PI) and Zillow Group Class C (NASDAQ: Z)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on IMPINJ (PI – Research Report) and Zillow Group Class C (Z – Research Report).

IMPINJ (PI)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Michael Walkley maintained a Buy rating on IMPINJ yesterday and set a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $63.81, close to its 52-week high of $65.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Walkley is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 30.8% and a 72.0% success rate. Walkley covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sequans Communications S A, Digi International, and Sierra Wireless.

IMPINJ has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $58.00.

Zillow Group Class C (Z)

In a report released yesterday, Jason Helfstein from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Zillow Group Class C. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $164.70, close to its 52-week high of $171.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Helfstein is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 54.4% and a 76.5% success rate. Helfstein covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Opendoor Technologies, and ANGI Homeservices.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Zillow Group Class C is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $166.00.

