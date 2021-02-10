February 10, 2021   Best Performing Analysts, Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: IMPINJ (NASDAQ: PI) and Zillow Group Class C (NASDAQ: Z)

By Austin Angelo

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on IMPINJ (PIResearch Report) and Zillow Group Class C (ZResearch Report).

IMPINJ (PI)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Michael Walkley maintained a Buy rating on IMPINJ yesterday and set a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $63.81, close to its 52-week high of $65.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Walkley is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 30.8% and a 72.0% success rate. Walkley covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sequans Communications S A, Digi International, and Sierra Wireless.

IMPINJ has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $58.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Zillow Group Class C (Z)

In a report released yesterday, Jason Helfstein from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Zillow Group Class C. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $164.70, close to its 52-week high of $171.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Helfstein is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 54.4% and a 76.5% success rate. Helfstein covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Opendoor Technologies, and ANGI Homeservices.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Zillow Group Class C is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $166.00.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019