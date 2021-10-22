October 22, 2021   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: IMPINJ (NASDAQ: PI) and Snap (NYSE: SNAP)

By Austin Angelo

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on IMPINJ (PIResearch Report) and Snap (SNAPResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

IMPINJ (PI)

Colliers Securities analyst Derek Soderberg maintained a Buy rating on IMPINJ today and set a price target of $82.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $56.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Soderberg is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 9.1% and a 63.8% success rate. Soderberg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Enthusiast Gaming Holdings, Lattice Semiconductor, and Axon Enterprise.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for IMPINJ with a $71.20 average price target, representing a 30.8% upside. In a report issued on October 14, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $69.00 price target.

Snap (SNAP)

In a report released today, Mark Zgutowicz from Rosenblatt Securities maintained a Buy rating on Snap, with a price target of $85.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $75.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Zgutowicz is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 55.4% and a 75.2% success rate. Zgutowicz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Manhattan Associates, and Pinterest.

Snap has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $85.33, implying a 14.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 11, Cowen & Co. also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $96.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

