September 4, 2020   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: II-VI (NASDAQ: IIVI) and Medallia (NYSE: MDLA)

By Austin Angelo

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on II-VI (IIVIResearch Report) and Medallia (MDLAResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

II-VI (IIVI)

In a report released today, James Ricchiuti from Needham reiterated a Buy rating on II-VI, with a price target of $57.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $39.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Ricchiuti is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.6% and a 61.7% success rate. Ricchiuti covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Benchmark Electronics, Teledyne Technologies, and Faro Technologies.

II-VI has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $56.13.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Medallia (MDLA)

Oppenheimer analyst Brian Schwartz reiterated a Buy rating on Medallia today and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $33.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Schwartz is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 31.1% and a 77.4% success rate. Schwartz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Bill.com Holdings, RingCentral, and Salesforce.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Medallia is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $36.00.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019