February 14, 2021   Best Performing Analysts, Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS), Cerner (NASDAQ: CERN) and Sensata (NYSE: ST)

By Carrie Williams

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on HubSpot (HUBSResearch Report), Cerner (CERNResearch Report) and Sensata (STResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

HubSpot (HUBS)

In a report issued on February 12, Matthew Hedberg from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on HubSpot, with a price target of $570.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $502.40, close to its 52-week high of $527.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Hedberg is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 43.2% and a 81.4% success rate. Hedberg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, CrowdStrike Holdings, and Palo Alto Networks.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for HubSpot with a $548.81 average price target, a 6.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 8, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $465.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Cerner (CERN)

RBC Capital analyst Sean Dodge maintained a Buy rating on Cerner on February 10 and set a price target of $86.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $74.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Dodge is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.3% and a 65.6% success rate. Dodge covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tabula Rasa HealthCare, NextGen Healthcare, and Change Healthcare.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cerner is a Hold with an average price target of $82.56, a 9.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 10, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $89.00 price target.

Sensata (ST)

RBC Capital analyst Joseph Spak maintained a Buy rating on Sensata on February 13 and set a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $58.40, close to its 52-week high of $61.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Spak ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -9.1% and a 56.5% success rate. Spak covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Tenneco Automotive, American Axle, and Dana Holding.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Sensata with a $63.56 average price target, representing a 10.9% upside. In a report issued on February 2, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $60.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019