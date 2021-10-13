Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS) and Vimeo (NASDAQ: VMEO)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on HubSpot (HUBS – Research Report) and Vimeo (VMEO – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

HubSpot (HUBS)

In a report released today, Ryan MacDonald from Needham reiterated a Buy rating on HubSpot, with a price target of $870.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $758.27, close to its 52-week high of $814.90.

According to TipRanks.com, MacDonald is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 37.4% and a 67.7% success rate. MacDonald covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zeta Global Holdings Corp, Momentive Global, and Coupa Software.

HubSpot has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $731.73, a 5.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 6, Guggenheim also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Vimeo (VMEO)

In a report released today, Brian Fitzgerald from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on Vimeo, with a price target of $47.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $26.76, close to its 52-week low of $26.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Fitzgerald is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 33.5% and a 71.1% success rate. Fitzgerald covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Integral Ad Science, Uber Technologies, and LiveRamp Holdings.

Vimeo has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $49.14, representing an 83.8% upside. In a report released today, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $54.00 price target.

