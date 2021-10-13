October 13, 2021   Best Performing Analysts, Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS) and Vimeo (NASDAQ: VMEO)

By Austin Angelo

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on HubSpot (HUBSResearch Report) and Vimeo (VMEOResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

HubSpot (HUBS)

In a report released today, Ryan MacDonald from Needham reiterated a Buy rating on HubSpot, with a price target of $870.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $758.27, close to its 52-week high of $814.90.

According to TipRanks.com, MacDonald is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 37.4% and a 67.7% success rate. MacDonald covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zeta Global Holdings Corp, Momentive Global, and Coupa Software.

HubSpot has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $731.73, a 5.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 6, Guggenheim also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Vimeo (VMEO)

In a report released today, Brian Fitzgerald from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on Vimeo, with a price target of $47.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $26.76, close to its 52-week low of $26.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Fitzgerald is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 33.5% and a 71.1% success rate. Fitzgerald covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Integral Ad Science, Uber Technologies, and LiveRamp Holdings.

Vimeo has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $49.14, representing an 83.8% upside. In a report released today, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $54.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019